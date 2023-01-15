US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.