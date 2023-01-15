US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

