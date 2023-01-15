US Bancorp DE Sells 112 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $237.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $247.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $634,886. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

