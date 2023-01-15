US Bancorp DE Sells 1,267 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

SNDR stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

