US Bancorp DE Sells 157 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $716,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $254.65 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.58. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

