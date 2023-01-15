US Bancorp DE Sells 1,691 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Research were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,564,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,473,349.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $4,619,066. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Research Trading Up 1.0 %

NRC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.49. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%.

National Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

