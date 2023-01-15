US Bancorp DE Sells 1,869 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC opened at $87.66 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

