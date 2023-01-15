US Bancorp DE Sells 2,950 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.