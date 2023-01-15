US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after acquiring an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 168.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 39,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

