US Bancorp DE Sells 36,773 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

Shopify stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

