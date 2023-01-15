US Bancorp DE Sells 59,691 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,072. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

