US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $240.92 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $298.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $232.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $3,109,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,715,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,096,768.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

