Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,600 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.37 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

