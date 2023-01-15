Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CGI Stock Down 0.4 %

GIB stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

