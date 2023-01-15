Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

