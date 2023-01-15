Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 172,730 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,730 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

CleanSpark Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 19,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,939.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

