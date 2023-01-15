Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 530 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

