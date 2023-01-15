Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 562 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

