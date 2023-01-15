Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 490,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

NYSE GWH opened at $2.47 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,781.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,569 shares of company stock worth $1,212,717. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

