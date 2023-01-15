Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IREN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $392,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy Limited has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

