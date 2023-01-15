Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 440,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

