Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

