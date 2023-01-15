Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.53 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 648.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 436,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MFC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

