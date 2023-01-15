Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

