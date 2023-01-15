Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

