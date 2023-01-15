Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 314,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

