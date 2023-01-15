Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.82 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.