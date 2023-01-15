Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

