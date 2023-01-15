Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.89 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HCC opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.