Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Argo Blockchain were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Argo Blockchain plc has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Argo Blockchain

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARBK. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.