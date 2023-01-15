Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.