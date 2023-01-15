Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

