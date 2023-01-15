Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 837,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after buying an additional 109,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

