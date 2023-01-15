Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,141 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

