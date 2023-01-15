Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,218,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,189,000 after acquiring an additional 297,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.