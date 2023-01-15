Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,218,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,189,000 after acquiring an additional 297,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.
Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
