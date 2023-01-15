Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.