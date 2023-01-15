Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.22

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 3720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.31%.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

