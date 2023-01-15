Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tesla by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,474 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Tesla by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $354,471,000 after purchasing an additional 836,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

