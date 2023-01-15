WC Walker & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 80,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

