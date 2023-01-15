Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 797,266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

