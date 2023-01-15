WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEX were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.08.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $176.54 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

