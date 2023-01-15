Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.