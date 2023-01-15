Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 244.3% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,384,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

