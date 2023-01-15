Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,058 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

