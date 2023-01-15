Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

