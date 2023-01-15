Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.15.

Datadog Stock Up 1.8 %

DDOG opened at $70.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

