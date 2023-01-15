Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $350.39 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.75 and a 200-day moving average of $304.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

