Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Shares of CC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.



Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.



Several analysts have recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.





The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

