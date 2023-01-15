Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commercial Metals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Commercial Metals by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

