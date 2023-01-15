Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.